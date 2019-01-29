Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

An Uncertain Future For Bennett College

Looking to the future for Bennett College.

The clock is ticking for Bennett College. The historically-black women’s college aims to raise $5 million by Friday, Feb. 1 to help save its accreditation. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges voted to revoke Bennett’s accreditation last month over concerns the school is not fiscally sound and financially stable enough to keep its doors open. 

Bennett has been on probation for two years. They will hold an appeals hearing later in February to determine the school’s fate. The college launched a “Stand With Bennett” campaign which is reportedly bringing in up to 200 donations a day, including two $500,000 donations announced last week which bring them closer to their goal.

WUNC reporter Naomi Prioleau has been covering the story and joins host Frank Stasio live from the Triad Stage to share the latest on the school’s preparations for the looming deadline. WFDD reporter Bethany Chafin also joins the conversation to share highlights from her interview with Dawkins and the school’s plan to get financially stable. 

