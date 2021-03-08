-
Soon after students were sent home in the spring because of COVID-19, a dozen presidents at historically Black colleges and universities across the…
While most historically Black colleges and universities in North Carolina are welcoming students back to campus this month, some small, private…
Bennett College has formally received a promised $500,000 grant from the Papa John’s Foundation to help maintain its accreditation.The all-female,…
The Bennett College accreditation fight goes on. The historically black liberal arts college for women lost its accreditation on Friday, Feb. 22, then…
Bennett College’s accreditation was restored Friday afternoon by a federal court in Atlanta, Georgia.The school had lost its accreditation earlier Friday…
Updated at 2:30 p.m. Bennett College has lost its accreditation after the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools denied the school's appeal.The…
Bennett College officials are appearing before a panel in Atlanta today in hopes the school can regain its accreditation.Bennett officials hope the result…
Cheers and screams erupted from inside the Annie Merner Pfieffer Chapel on Bennett College's campus after President Phyllis Worthy Dawkins announced…
The clock is ticking for Bennett College. The historically-black women’s college aims to raise $5 million by Friday, Feb. 1 to help save its…