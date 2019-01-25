Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Layered Meditation On Loss: Mandolin Orange To Unveil New Album ‘Tides of a Teardrop’

Mandolin Orange is known for its intimate harmonies and delicately layered instrumentals. The duo, made up of husband and wife Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz, has won accolades with that distinct sound. Their 2016 album “Blindfaller” debuted at number three on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart and was named one of Rolling Stones top 40 country albums of that year.

Their new album “Tides of a Teardrop” coming out Feb. 1 sticks with those heart-stoppingly beautiful melodies and digs deeper than ever before into themes of grief and loss, notably the loss of Marlin’s mom when he was a teen.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Frantz and Marlin about the sound on their new album, what’s behind their success of self-produced albums, and what their musical adventures will look like with their new baby in tow. Mandolin Orange plays sold out shows on Feb. 1 at DPAC in Durham and on Feb. 2 at The Orange Peel in Asheville. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JnXTsPlGWQ&feature=youtu.be

