Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Lessons Music Can Teach Us: Meet Georgiary Bledsoe

A headshot of Georgiary Bledsoe
Courtesy of Georgiary Bledsoe
/

From an early age, Georgiary Bledsoe aspired to a life beyond what she knew as a child. She is the youngest of 17 siblings and grew up very poor in East Saint Louis, Illinois, a city often considered one of the most dangerous in America.

Despite all of that, Bledsoe excelled in school, got involved in Girl Scouts, ballet lessons, and music, and the adults in her small community often pushed her to take on leadership roles. She played piano to accompany her music class and traveled to fill in for church organists and music directors.

Music quickly became a focal point of her childhood, and it eventually became the core of her life’s mission. Bledsoe is the founder and executive director of BUMP: The Triangle, a nonprofit music education organization that focuses on music of the African diaspora.

She talks to host Frank Stasio about what music taught her as a girl and how she hopes to pass that knowledge on to future generations.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesGeorgiary Bledsoemusic educationMusicBUMP: The TriangleGospel Music
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio