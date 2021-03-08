music education

-
From an early age, Georgiary Bledsoe aspired to a life beyond what she knew as a child. She is the youngest of 17 siblings and grew up very poor in East…
Greensboro-based Titus Gant is not only a jazz musician, but a music educator who helps bring music to the economically disadvantaged. He joins host Frank…
On a recent evening in a second-floor room of the University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill, Joshua Pongsitiphon tries out the final chords of a…
For centuries, musicians have borrowed and sampled from each other, creating musical evolution as they advance their own styles and careers. However, with…
The Community Music School of Raleigh has been offering affordable music lessons to low-income students for 23 years. This year may be its last unless…