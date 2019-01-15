Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

UNC-CH Chancellor To Step Down, Silent Sam Base, Plaques Removed

Graduate student Lindsay Ayling speaks to a couple dozens activists about outgoing Chancellor Carol Folt's decision to remove the Silent Sam pedestal from campus.
Rusty Jacobs
/
WUNC
Graduate student Lindsay Ayling speaks to a couple dozens activists about outgoing Chancellor Carol Folt's decision to remove the Silent Sam pedestal from campus.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt will leave her post at the end of the month. In a university wide email on Monday, she first announced she would leave this spring. But after the UNC Board of Governors called an emergency meeting, the board moved up her resignation to January 31.

Folt’s tenure came amidst an ongoing battle over Silent Sam, the Confederate monument in McCorkle Place that was torn down by protesters in August. 

In her announcement, Folt also said she has “authorized the removal of the base and commemorative plaques from the Confederate Monument site” because their presence on campus posed a threat to the “personal safety and well-being” of the community. Those plaques and base were removed early Tuesday morning. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC education reporter Lisa Philip about the latest developments.

Silent Sam Carol Folt UNC UNC-Chapel Hill Confederate Monuments
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
