The State of Things

A Journalist Remembers The High Hopes And Deep Tragedy Of The 1960s

The 1960s was a time of great social change, and Frye Gaillard was there to capture it in his new book, 'A Hard Rain.'
Courtesy of Frye Gaillard
/
The 1960s was a time of great social change, and Frye Gaillard was there to capture it in his new book, 'A Hard Rain.'
91fMjXwqM8L.jpg
Credit NewSouth Books
/
NewSouth Books
NewSouth Books

Prolific journalist and writer Frye Gaillard’s latest book takes readers back to a time of profound political and cultural change: the 1960s. Gaillard was a young teen in middle school at the start of the decade, and by the end he was working as a reporter. In those years he witnessed firsthand the power and dynamism of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., both of whom were assassinated in 1968. 

In “A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility, and Innocence Lost” (NewSouth/ 2018), Gaillard weaves together his personal reflections with stories of the politics, innovations, and musical wonders of the time.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Gaillard, writer in residence at the University of South Alabama and former southern editor at The Charlotte Observer, about how looking back at the ‘60s can inform today’s understanding of societal dynamics.
 

Gaillard will be at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10 and McIntyre’s Books in Pittsboro on Jan. 19. He will also teach a day-long course at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Duke University on Jan. 11. 

Frye Gaillard1960sMusicCivil Rights MovementMartin Luther King Jr.Robert KennedyJohn F. KennedyWoodstock
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
