Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Growing Up OTHER In The Triad

an exhibit of kimonos and other Asian artifacts

Uma Avva remembers attending elementary school in Fayetteville and being asked: Are you black or white? She was neither. Avva’s family moved from India to the South in the 1960s, at a time when there were only three boxes to check on standardized forms: white, black, or other.

As she got older, Avva realized she was stuck between two worlds. She did not fit in in North Carolina or back in India where she stood out for playing sports and participating in drama instead of studying. Avva’s story is just one of the many shared in a new oral history exhibit at the Greensboro History Museum. “Second Generation: Asian American” explores what American identity means for Asian immigrants. Host Frank Stasio previews the exhibit with Uma Avva and Carol Ghiorsi Hart, director of the Greensboro History Museum. The exhibit is on view through Feb. 3, 2019.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAsian American CultureCity of GreensboroIndian American
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories