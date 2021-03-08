-
The White House announced Friday morning that it will include North Carolina in its federal pilot program of community vaccination centers. Starting March…
The Greensboro City Council will consider stricter requirements for police officers…
In the time before COVID-19, people could go to the pool or a waterpark to cool off from the summer heat. But in the midst of a pandemic, those are no…
After a national search, Greensboro hired a new police chief from within the department's ranks. Chief Brian James, who formally began his new role on…
A new report from the City of Greensboro outlines the issues residents face when it comes to fair housing, and how to tackle those problems. The report,…
In the lobby of the Triad Stage theater in downtown Greensboro, residents placed sticky notes on large display boards. On them are written things like…
The city of Greensboro plans to adopt an approach already underway in other North Carolina cities to address violence in specific neighborhoods.The Cure…
The city of Greensboro says a contractor is responsible for dumping a potentially carcinogenic chemical into the water supply in the Cape Fear River…
The AAU Junior Olympics is already in Greensboro and runs through August 3. Meanwhile, the Wyndham Championship professional golf tournament will also…
Greensboro will pilot its first sensory-friendly movie night this Friday. The goal is to be more inclusive of people with certain needs.Greensboro…