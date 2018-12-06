Bringing The World Home To You

SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Awaiting UNC Board Of Governors' Silent Sam Decision

Silent Sam on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus is a controversial Confederate symbol.
Don McCullough
/
Flickr Creative Commons

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Board of Trustees issued their recommendation Monday for the future of the confederate Silent Sam monument. The board wants to see the statue housed in a $5.3M history center on south campus. The news prompted protest among the students and faculty on campus who do not want the statue re-erected on any part of the campus.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with UNC Board of Governors member Thom Goolsby, an outspoken proponent for putting the statue back in its original location based on adherence to the 2015 state law. 

Erika Wilson, the Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Professor in Public Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also joins the conversation to explain why she believes the 2015 state law regarding the protection of monuments and statues is in conflict with federal civil rights law. She calls the proposed plan “a slap in the face to the many black students, faculty and staff who oppose this symbol of white supremacy.” 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
