Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Can Exposure To Opposing Views On Social Media Shape Your Politics?

Photo of social media apps on a phone screen
Public Domain
/
A new study led by a Duke professor exposed Twitter users to opposing political views. The users ended up becoming even more polarized, especially Republicans.

Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from September 5, 2018. 

A team of researchers led by Duke University sociologist Christopher Bail ran an experiment to expose a group of Twitter users to political views that were in opposition to their own. The study was aimed at gauging whether stepping out of a social media silo and reading about political perspectives from a broader ideological spectrum helped shift people’s own political leanings.

The results found that Democrats who were exposed to Republican content tended to veer further left (though not by a statistically significant degree) and Republicans who were exposed to Democratic content veered further right. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Bail about the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Tags

The State of ThingsSocial MediaTwitterDuke UniversityPolitical PolarizationChristopher BailThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories