Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Science Behind The Five Second Rule And Other Food Myths

photo of a student with a petri dish
courtesy of Paul Dawson
/

The mere mention of the five second rule conjures up images of all the kernels of popcorn, slices of pizza, and peanut M&Ms that hit the floor without warning. And then there is the mental debate that followed: Is it safe to eat? How dirty is this floor? Is there any hair on it? But it’s the last slice!

Microbiologists Paul Dawson and Brian Sheldon tackle the science behind the five second rule and other food myths in their new book “Did You Just Eat That?: Two Scientists Explore Double-Dipping, the Five-Second Rule, and Other Food Myths in the Lab" (W.W. Norton and Company/2018). Dawson is a professor of food science at Clemson University and Sheldon is a professor emeritus in food microbiology at North Carolina State University.

The two share how they engaged undergraduate students in research to debunk food myths. They join host Frank Stasio to give timely tips on avoiding salmonella, colds and flu this season. They also share their research on some burning questions: is it better to use hand sanitizer or soap? Is it really that bad to double dip your chip? How dangerous is it to share food with someone?

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFoodSalmonellaE. coliThanksgivingFood MythsPaul DawsonBrian SheldonDid You Just Eat That?
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio