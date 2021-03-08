-
The mere mention of the five second rule conjures up images of all the kernels of popcorn, slices of pizza, and peanut M&Ms that hit the floor without…
-
The mere mention of the five second rule conjures up images of all the kernels of popcorn, slices of pizza, and peanut M&Ms that hit the floor without…
-
The state Department of Agriculture is making some changes at this year's State Fair. Twenty-five people became sick from E.coli contamination after last…
-
Officials say a livestock building at the State Fair is the likely source of an E-coli outbreak that made 27 fairgoers sick.State officials say their…
-
State officials investigating an outbreak of E-Coli say there are now nine confirmed cases of the bacterial infection. Fifteen more possible cases are…