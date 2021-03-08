-
The mere mention of the five second rule conjures up images of all the kernels of popcorn, slices of pizza, and peanut M&Ms that hit the floor without…
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating a series of Salmonella outbreaks across 35 states that sickened more than 300 people since January,…
The number of people sickened by salmonella traced to a Fayetteville area hotel has risen to at least 82. Officials say the outbreak happened earlier this…