The State of Things

The Political Junkie On Pre-Midterm Tactics And NC Races To Watch

President Trump on the South Lawn in Washington with his eyes closed in front of microphones
Andrew Harnik
/
AP Photo
President Donald Trump waves off a reporters question as he speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

The midterms are next week, and President Trump is not shying away from controversy or attacks on members of his own party. Trump said he was considering an executive order to dismantle the right to citizenship for those born in the U.S. as outlined and protected by the Constitution. On Wednesday, Trump attacked House Speaker Paul Ryan for his criticism of this position.

In North Carolina, three competitive Congressional races are drawing in millions of dollars in outside spending. Analysts consider the 2nd, 9th and 13th Districts among those that could help flip the House of Representatives.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the races to watch at both the national and state level. Rudin also talks about political response to the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and efforts across the country to suppress the vote.

The State of ThingsMidterm Elections2018 Elections2018 NC ElectionDonald TrumpPaul RyanCongressional DistrictsKen Rudin
