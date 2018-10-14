Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Critical Midterm Races For Western NC And Another Healthcare Merger For The Mountains

LB.jpg
www.ncleg.net
/
NC General Assembly
N.C. Legislative Building

The countdown to the 2018 midterms is on, and all seats in the North Carolina General Assembly are up for election. Democrats are hoping to secure wins in both the House and Senate to break the Republican supermajority. Two competitive House seats in Haywood County may be crucial grabs for the Democrats, while two Democratically-held seats in Buncombe County are also competitive races.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter and Morning Edition host Jeremy Loeb about the races to watch, including the N.C. Supreme Court race, and the issues that are top of mind for Western North Carolinians heading into the midterm elections. 

One of those issues is healthcare and the ongoing series of big mergers throughout the region. Blue Ridge Public radio reporter Lilly Knoepp joins the conversation to talk about the latest in the $1.5 billion Mission Health sale and the newer merger between LifePoint and RCCH Healthcare Partners. 

