GenX Update: Chemical Threshold, EPA Meeting, And Ongoing Concerns

Earlier this week the state turned down Chemours’ suggestion to raise the acceptable amount of GenX, a chemical found in the water, soil and air around its North Carolina plant. The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board instead affirmed the state’s conservative threshold of the chemical for drinking water.

This week, Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover County), expressed concern about Chemours’ handling of the GenX issue. That comes after the company announced earlier this month that it would not hold a public meeting in Wilmington. In a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, Davis said that if Chemours refuses to meet with Wilmington residents, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality should force the company to end their operations.

Host Frank Stasio gets an update on Chemours and GenX from Vince Winkel, a reporter at WHQR.



