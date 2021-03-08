-
The state of North Carolina sued on Tuesday to seek financial damages from companies associated with so-called “forever chemicals” released for decades…
A study looking at the effects of GenX on pregnant mice found the chemical compound causes serious problems in both mother and offspring. The research…
State regulators and environmentalists have reached an agreement with chemical maker Chemours that adds new requirements for preventing contamination of...
Three years ago this weekend, the public learned about the presence of a toxic chemical compound known as GenX in the Wilmington-area drinking water. The…
A study out of Michigan examining the persistence of chemicals like PFAS in drinking water could have repercussions for communities in North Carolina.…
Greensboro is putting up $31 million to get industrial chemicals known as PFOS and PFOA out of the drinking water.Michael Borchers works for Greensboro's…
This week the Wilmington City Council is expected to vote on a consent order between the North Carolina State Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)…
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comment over the next few weeks on a proposed consent order with a chemical…