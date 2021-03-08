-
In-person teaching. Then, no in-person teaching. North Carolina public school teachers had to prepare for both possibilities since school let out in June.…
Aquaculture along the coast of North Carolina is a growing business. The oyster industry in particular was looking at a banner season this spring before...
Hundreds of North Carolina musicians set up a desk and camera this spring for their chance at NPR stardom. The annual Tiny Desk contest gives unsigned…
In a statewide special, public radio stations from across North Carolina join together to examine the impact of Coronavirus on our health, schools and…
Earlier this week the state turned down Chemours’ suggestion to raise the acceptable amount of GenX, a chemical found in the water, soil and air around…
On Tuesday the state of North Carolina initiated a lawsuit against the Chemours Company for allegedly dumping the contaminant GenX into the Cape Fear…
