Stephen Scott Leaves A Large Legacy At Wake Tech

Under the 15-year presidency of Stephen Scott, Wake Technical Community College grew by leaps and bounds. Full time enrollment more than doubled, the total budget more than quadrupled, and the college added five new campuses, including one in RTP that opened earlier this month.

As college-bound students around the country grapple with a changing education environment and high likelihood of student debt, community colleges like Wake Tech are working to lower the barrier for pursuing successful careers.

Through partnerships with Research Triangle Park and conversations with companies like Amazon and Apple, Scott has strategically shaped the school’s curriculum to respond to the state’s changing workforce needs; like programs in biopharmaceuticals and IT. But degree-seeking students at community colleges face their own unique set of economic and social challenges that present persistent barriers to graduation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stephen Scott about his efforts to grow Wake Tech, his philosophy about community college education and his hopes for the state’s community college system.