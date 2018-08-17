Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Stephen Scott Leaves A Large Legacy At Wake Tech

1 of 2
Stephen Scott with students at Wake Tech Community College. He retires August 2018 after serving 15 years as president.
Courtesy of Wake Tech
2 of 2
Wake Tech President Stephen Scott with Governor Roy Cooper as he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, the highest honor for a private citizen in North Carolina.
Courtesy of Wake Tech

Under the 15-year presidency of Stephen Scott, Wake Technical Community College grew by leaps and bounds. Full time enrollment more than doubled, the total budget more than quadrupled, and the college added five new campuses, including one in RTP that opened earlier this month. 

As college-bound students around the country grapple with a changing education environment and high likelihood of student debt, community colleges like Wake Tech are working to lower the barrier for pursuing successful careers. 

Through partnerships with Research Triangle Park and conversations with companies like Amazon and Apple, Scott has strategically shaped the school’s curriculum to respond to the state’s changing workforce needs; like programs in biopharmaceuticals and IT. But degree-seeking students at community colleges face their own unique set of economic and social challenges that present persistent barriers to graduation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stephen Scott about his efforts to grow Wake Tech, his philosophy about community college education and his hopes for the state’s community college system. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWake TechDr. Stephen ScottStudent DebtCommunity CollegeNorth Carolina Community CollegeResearch Triangle ParkRTP
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories