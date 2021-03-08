-
Enrollment at community colleges fell this past year, nationally and in North Carolina. The COVID-19 pandemic cost some students their jobs, their childcare, or their ability to take hands-on classes.
Under the 15-year presidency of Stephen Scott, Wake Technical Community College grew by leaps and bounds. Full time enrollment more than doubled, the…
A Raleigh-based government relations expert has been chosen to lead North Carolina’s community college system. The last president resigned after a little…
The North Carolina Community College System and North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities signed an agreement Thursday that could make it…
The head of one of the country's largest community college systems is stepping down 13 months after taking the North Carolina job.The North Carolina…
North Carolina’s community college system has named a new president.Dr. James “Jimmie” C. Williamson will be the system’s eighth leader, succeeding Scott…
Officials say one worker has been killed and four others were hurt when a pedestrian bridge under construction on Wake Tech Community College's northern…