The Political Junkie: A Rocky Week Abroad For Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is in the United Kingdom for a two-day visit with British leaders. The visit turned awkward after the president blasted U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May in the press one day before the two were set to meet. He told a British tabloid that May ignored his advice on Brexit and that her political rival Boris Johnson would make an excellent prime minister.

Trump traveled to London from a NATO summit earlier in the week, where he criticized Germany’s relationship with Russia and shared concerns about how much member states are paying for defence.

Guest host Anita Rao talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the president’s foreign diplomacy strategy. They also look at Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nomination to fill the open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court left by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement.