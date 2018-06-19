Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Local Filmmaker Documents Epic Hunt For Hidden Treasure

North Carolina filmmaker Matt Maisano documented the hunt for a hidden treasure chest in his film 'Fenn’s Searchers.'";

When Forrest Fenn was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he decided to give away some of his wealth in an unconventional way. Fenn is a collector, and he buried his gold, rare coins, and gems in a treasure chest and left a riddle leading to its location.

This buried treasure has since captured the interest of tens of thousands of people who roam the Rocky Mountains looking for the prize. North Carolina filmmaker Matt Maisano documented the epic hunt in the film “Fenn’s Searchers,” which screens on Thursday, June 21 at 8 p.m. at Full Frame Theater in Durham. Maisano speaks with host Frank Stasio about the adventure and the perils of this ongoing search.

