The State of Things

The Political Junkie: North Korea Summit, FBI Inspector General Report And More

President Donald Trump Walks with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un
Evan Vucci
/
AP Photo
President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore

This week President Donald Trump attended a historic summit with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump surprised South Korea and some officials at the Pentagon when he announced the U.S. would stop military exercises with South Korea.

The president’s praise of Kim is much different than the comments he made about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend. Another round of primaries on Tuesday brought many female victors and the fall of Republican Representative Mark Sanford from South Carolina. Sanford was an outspoken critic of Trump before he lost his primary election this week. Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about these headlines and more.

