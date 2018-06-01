Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

An Outsider Takes On Southern Music

 Phil Cook moved to North Carolina from Wisconsin over a decade ago. Even though he is from the Midwest, Cook says he has always been a student of Southern music. He had romantic ideas about the South from a young age, even with no experience of the region.

His new record is called “People Are My Drug” and features the band The Guitarheels. He says his music celebrates community. The latest album features artists ranging from Amelia Meath from Sylvan Esso to Richmond’s No BS! Brass Band.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Cook about the new album and why being an outsider helps him to appreciate Durham and North Carolina. Cook will play an album release show be at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on Thursday, June 7.

Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
