Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC Families Struggle To Access Treatment For Children With Autism

photo of two adults with autism working with two therapists
Courtesy of Autism Society of NC
/

One in 57 8-year-old children in North Carolina is diagnosed with autism, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But new reporting from North Carolina Health News and EdNC shows many families around the state are struggling to access specialized treatments that could transform how their children with autism behave.

Some of the most effective therapies fall under the category of Applied Behavior Analysis, which can be both time-consuming and costly. In 2015 the North Carolina General Assembly passed a mandate requiring health insurance companies to cover the interventions, but many families are still falling through the cracks.

I was told that [ABA therapy] not only could help with things like potty training [...] but could also [...] help her learn how to talk. Yet I was told when I started checking into it [...] it would be years before she would probably get the services. - Donna Dworak, grandmother of a kid with autism

photo of adison cole in her bedroom
Credit Courtesy of Donna Dworak
/
Adison Cole is an 11 year old in Moore County with autism. Her grandmother has been struggling for years to access specialized treatment for her.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sarah Ovaska-Few, a journalist who investigated North Carolina families’ struggles to access ABA therapies. Donna Dworak joins the conversation to share her unsuccessful attempts to enroll her 11-year-old granddaughter Adison in specialized therapies through Medicaid. And autism expert Kara Hume talks about the research behind various autism treatments. Hume is the director of the National Clearinghouse on Autism Evidence and Practice at the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAutismApplied Behavior AnalysisSarah Ovaska-FewDonna DworakKara HumeNational Clearinghouse for Autism Evidence and PracticeFrank Porter Graham Child Development InstituteAutism SpectrumAutism Spectrum DisorderAutism ResearchAutism Syndrome
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories