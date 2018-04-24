Bringing The World Home To You

Little To No Punishment For Prison Staff Charged With Crimes

Most state prison employees charged with crimes while on duty get off with little punishment, according to a new review from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. From 2013-2017, 57 employees were charged, and only four got prison time. 60 percent of criminal charges were dismissed.

State lawmakers asked DPS for the review following extensive reporting on prison employee foul play by Charlotte Observer reporters Ames Alexander and Gavin Off. Alexander and Off speak with host Frank Stasio about what is included in the review and what was left out. The review points to a systemic problem within the state prison system fed by underfunding and lack of training of prison personnel.

 

