Department of Public Safety

Most state prison employees charged with crimes while on duty get off with little punishment, according to a new review from the North Carolina Department…
North Carolina is revising its policy on restraining pregnant inmates during childbirth. The current rules prohibit restraining a woman during the…
UNC-Chapel Hill sophomore Delaney Robinson, 19, says neither the university nor local law enforcement have responded adequately to her allegations that…
WUNC's complete coverage of the winter storm's timeline, impact, and ongoing closures and power outages. Check back throughout the day and…
Governor Pat McCrory reportedly used his personal influence to help his friend and major political donor, Graeme Keith Sr., renew a $3 million contract…
