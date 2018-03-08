Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Future Of Teen Sexual Health

A nurse performs her work at a community health clinic.
Sabin Institute
/
Flickr/Creative Commons, https://flic.kr/p/ooK2xw

 
As the Trump administration continues to chip away at Obamacare, many public health practitioners are left wondering how the changes will affect their clients. The statewide sexual health non-profit Shift NC has voiced particular concerns about how the administration’s policies could affect underserved teens and adolescents.

Teen pregnancy rates have declined sharply in the past 10 years, but policy shifts and funding cuts could threaten that progress. Meanwhile, as North Carolina transitions to a managed care model, what changes are in store for adolescent patients? Host Frank Stasio talks with participants in an upcoming adolescent health forum, including Michelle Reese, director of clinic improvement services for Shift NC and Assistant Secretary of Medicaid Transformation Jay Ludlam. Ludlam provides an inside look on the state’s plan to privatize Medicaid. The State of Adolescent Health Forum takes place at The Friday Center in Chapel Hill Friday, March 9. The event is sold out.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Thingsreproductive healthSexual HealthSexual Health Initiatives for TeensMichelle ReeseJay LudlamMedicaid
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Related Stories