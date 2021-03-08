-
Infertility is a disease that affects millions of people in the United States but is rarely discussed openly. Twelve percent of married women between the…
Planned Parenthood pulled out of the Title X program Monday after the Department of Health and Human Services ruled that clinics receiving Title X funding…
Any organization that provides or refers patients for abortions will be ineligible for Title X funding to cover STD prevention, cancer screenings and contraception.
As the Trump administration continues to chip away at Obamacare, many public health practitioners are left wondering how the changes will affect their…
Indigo Cox read many excellent academic books on women's reproductive health. But as a physician herself, and one who performs abortions, she wanted a…
As some states move to crack down on abortion clinics, protests at some facilities are heating up. In North Carolina scores of activists descend every…