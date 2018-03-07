Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

There’s Slow Food And Slow Fashion, How About Slow Journalism?

1 of 4
Andrés de León steers his motorboat through the mangroves on the way to the mainland. Once a week, he leads a group of men on a daylong harvest; what they bring home is then shared with families who don’t have access to fresh food and the elderly.";s:
Bear Guerra
2 of 4
Andrés de León leads a group of men through their small banana farm in the mainland forest. The Kuna people have been farming banana, mango, casssava, coconut and other crops sustainably in the forest for hundreds of years.";
Bear Guerra
3 of 4
Michelle Cotton is one of the main caregivers for Betty, her 81-year-old mother. She travels to Betty’s home, three hours outside Los Angeles, on a regular basis and helps prepare her meals and sort of medical care for her. ";
Bear Guerra
4 of 4
Michelle Cotton, 62, holds hands with her niece and brother as another sibling leads a prayer on behalf of their mother, Betty.
Bear Guerra

Ruxandra Guidi is no stranger to deadlines. She has been working as a storyteller and journalist for close to two decades for outlets including NPR, the BBC, National Geographic and The New York Times. But lately she has become increasingly interested in slowing down the reporting process and seeing what happens when she gives herself one month or one year to tell a story, instead of one day or one week.

Slowing down has allowed her to create projects like “Going Gray in LA,” a multi-part multimedia series about aging and “Guna Yala: Between the Forest and the Sea,” a series about the indigenous territory of Guna Yala, Panama. Host Frank Stasio talks with Guidi collaborating more deeply with communities and stakeholders to take journalism beyond the page or podcast. Guidi is the 2018 Susan Tift Fellow with Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies. She will speak about her work on Wednesday, March 7 at the Center for Documentary Studies in Durham. 
 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRuxandra GuidiDuke Center for Documentary StudiesStorytellingJournalismDuke UniversityAudio DocumentarySusan E. Tifft Initiative on Documentary and Journalism.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
