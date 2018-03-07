Rockingham County Sheriff Wants Armed Volunteers In Schools

There have been more than 10 school shootings in the country so far this year. As the gun debate rages on Capitol Hill, students around the country have taken things into their own hands staging walkouts and protests.

Some corporations have also taken a stand on gun control with Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart raising the age requirements to purchase guns. While North Carolina legislators continue to grapple with policy proposals for school safety, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has put forth his own solution. He wants to bring armed volunteers with law enforcement or military police experience into the schools. This policy is possible with a 2013 state law put into effect after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Page intends to enact this plan in Rockingham County schools. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the details of his initiative to keep schools safe.

Sheriff Sam Page full press conference

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OINROAefig



