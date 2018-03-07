Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Rockingham County Sheriff Wants Armed Volunteers In Schools

picture of Sheriff Sam Page
N.C. Sheriff's Association
/

There have been more than 10 school shootings in the country so far this year.  As the gun debate rages on Capitol Hill, students around the country have taken things into their own hands staging walkouts and protests.

Some corporations have also taken a stand on gun control with Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart raising the age requirements to purchase guns. While North Carolina legislators continue to grapple with policy proposals for school safety, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has put forth his own solution. He wants to bring armed volunteers with law enforcement or military police experience into the schools. This policy is possible with a 2013 state law put into effect after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Page intends to enact this plan in Rockingham County schools.  He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the details of his initiative to keep schools safe.

 

Sheriff Sam Page full press conference

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OINROAefig

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSheriff Sam PageSchool SafetySchool Resource Officers
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Related Stories