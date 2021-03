Evangelist Billy Graham died this morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina at 99 years old. Graham was known to many as “America’s Pastor,” and it is estimated that his sermons reached more than two billion people.

Beyond preaching, Graham was also known for being an outspoken opponent of communism and for his controversial anti-Semitic comments. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about Graham's life and legacy.