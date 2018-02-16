Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Among Diverse Communities, A ‘Good Death’ Looks Different

photo of a man in a congregation, praying
Courtesy of Pastor Ronald Godbee
/

When Dr. David Casarett asks patients with a terminal illness what they would like to do with the time they have left, some stare blankly back at him. Others have a big list of family members they want to spend time with and to-do list items to check off.

Casarett, Chief of Palliative Care and professor of medicine at Duke University, says thinking about end-of-life is important to remove anxiety and create the conditions to die on one’s own terms. But different communities and groups of people have their own perspectives and approaches to what a good end-of-life looks like.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Casarett about the similarities and differences he has noticed about what matters to people who are nearing the end of their lives. He also talks with Linda Jacob, whose husband passed away at home with assistance from Duke Hospice, and with Ronald Godbee, lead pastor of The River Church in Durham, who interacts with grief every day as he encourages congregants to embrace the opportunities for faith and fulfillment that death presents.

Casarett will facilitate a panel discussion with Jacobs, Godbee and additional speakers entitled “Dignity, Diversity and Visions of a Good Death” on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the Duke University Chapel in Durham.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDavid CasarettRonald Godbeepalliative careEnd of LifeDuke HospiceRiver ChurchLinda Jacob
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio