Young Yonder Operates Like A Startup And Feels Like A Family

The members of the band Young Yonder all have day jobs – in fact several of them met while helping customers at the Apple store. They make music work by packing in practices and tightly coordinating schedules.

However, their business-like mentality does not detract from their creative goals or close, family-like relationships. Their music is a reflection of their own lives and tells the stories of working men and women from around their home state of North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Young Yonder band members David Teeter and Erik Hawkes about the young group’s recently-released debut album. The group performs a sample of its melancholy sound in studio. Young Yonder performs at The Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. and at Good Hops Brewing in Carolina Beach on March 23 at 9 p.m.



