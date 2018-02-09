Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Young Yonder Operates Like A Startup And Feels Like A Family

yy.jpg
photo courtesy of Young Yonder
/

The members of the band Young Yonder all have day jobs – in fact several of them met while helping customers at the Apple store. They make music work by packing in practices and tightly coordinating schedules. 

However, their business-like mentality does not detract from their creative goals or close, family-like relationships. Their music is a reflection of their own lives and tells the stories of working men and women from around their home state of North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Young Yonder band members David Teeter and Erik Hawkes about the young group’s recently-released debut album. The group performs a sample of its melancholy sound in studio. Young Yonder performs at The Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. and at Good Hops Brewing in Carolina Beach on March 23 at 9 p.m.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsYoung YonderFolk MusicBluesCountry MusicRoots RockLocal MusicMusicLocal Band
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio