‘I Don’t Do Boxes’ Tells The Story Of LGBTQ Youth In The South

The Greensboro-based magazine “I Don’t Do Boxes” features the narratives of LGBTQ youth living in the American South and beyond.

The magazine is developed by QueerLab, a youth-led media project that organizes workshops on media production and digital storytelling. Each issue of the magazine examines what it means to identify as queer in the South. The forthcoming issue of “I Don’t Do Boxes” focuses on the theme “OUTlaws.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Nhawndie Smith, education coordinator for QueerLab; Guido Villalba Portel, communications curator at Elsewhere Museum; and Colleen Gundersen, editor for “I Don’t Do Boxes,” about the youth-led magazine.