The State of Things

‘I Don’t Do Boxes’ Tells The Story Of LGBTQ Youth In The South

Cover of Issue 3 of 'I Don't Do Boxes'
Courtesy of 'I Don't Do Boxes'
People gather at QueerLab at Elsewhere in Greensboro.
Courtesy of 'I Don't Do Boxes'

The Greensboro-based magazine “I Don’t Do Boxes” features the narratives of LGBTQ youth living in the American South and beyond. 

The magazine is developed by QueerLab, a youth-led media project that organizes workshops on media production and digital storytelling. Each issue of the magazine examines what it means to identify as queer in the South. The forthcoming issue of “I Don’t Do Boxes” focuses on the theme “OUTlaws.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Nhawndie Smith, education coordinator for QueerLab; Guido Villalba Portel, communications curator at Elsewhere Museum; and Colleen Gundersen, editor for “I Don’t Do Boxes,” about the youth-led magazine. 

LGBTQQueerElsewhereGreensboro
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
