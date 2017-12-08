A Changing City In Western North Carolina Battles Over Confederate Flag

Alderman Ralph Hamlett wants symbols of hate and racism to be banned from parades in his town of Canton, North Carolina.

The idea stemmed from complaints he received about the presence of Confederate flags at Canton’s Labor Day Parade earlier this year.

And at this week’s Christmas parade, the Confederate flag was once again flying high as part of two floats, and flyers from a white supremacist group were stapled to wooden utility poles along the parade route. At recent town meetings, most residents who spoke expressed support for allowing Confederate flags in parades.

Smoky Mountain News Staff Writer Cory Vaillancourt talks with host Frank Stasio about how the debate speaks to the changing makeup of the town.