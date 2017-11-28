In 2015 the Federal Communications Commission solidified network neutrality rules that prevent internet service providers from blocking, slowing down or interfering with web traffic. Last week FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced a repeal of these rules, which would usher in a new era of the internet.

Proponents, including major broadband and telecom companies, argue that net neutrality regulation prevents free-market forces from competing to provide better service. Opponents argue a “pay-to-play” technology system unfairly favors brand-names while making the landscape difficult for start-ups.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kenneth Rogerson, professor at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy, about the future of the internet.