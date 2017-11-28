Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Future Of The Internet

The FCC just announced a repeal of network neutrality which would usher in a new era of the Internet.

In 2015 the Federal Communications Commission solidified network neutrality rules that prevent internet service providers from blocking, slowing down or interfering with web traffic. Last week FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced a repeal of these rules, which would usher in a new era of the internet. 

Proponents, including major broadband and telecom companies, argue that net neutrality regulation prevents free-market forces from competing to provide better service. Opponents argue a “pay-to-play” technology system unfairly favors brand-names while making the landscape difficult for start-ups.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kenneth Rogerson, professor at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy, about the future of the internet.

