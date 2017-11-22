BackChannel: Responding To Sexual Assault, 'Mudbound' And #FreeMeek

The number of women coming forward with accounts of sexual assault and harassment continues to grow. The recent surge in allegations has put toxic masculinity in the spotlight, but many questions remain, such as: are black and white accusers are treated differently.

Meanwhile protests took place this month in Philadelphia after rapper Meek Mill received a sentence of two to four years in prison for violating his probation. Jay-Z wrote an op-ed last week in The New York Times claiming Meek Mill’s sentence is indicative of discrimination in the criminal justice system.

Host Frank Stasio talks about these topics with Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, chair of the department of African and African American studies at Duke University in Durham.