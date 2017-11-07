Gold Star Father’s New Book Explores Sacrifice And Strength

Khizr Khan stepped onstage and into the public eye at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. He says he was compelled to talk after then candidate Donald Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the U.S.

But as he shares with host Frank Stasio, despite being warned there would be backlash, he was not prepared for the extent of vitriol he and his wife experienced. Khan is the Gold Star Father of U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan who earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star after he was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq.

Khan’s new book is “An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice” (Penguin Random House/ 2017). Khan speaks at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. That event is sponsored by Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh and moderated by Stasio.