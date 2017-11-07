Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Gold Star Father’s New Book Explores Sacrifice And Strength

Khizr Khan, father of fallen US Army Capt. Humayun S. M. Khan speaks as his wife Ghazala listens during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP Photo
Khizr Khan, father of fallen US Army Capt. Humayun S. M. Khan speaks as his wife Ghazala listens during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016.

 Khizr Khan stepped onstage and into the public eye at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. He says he was compelled to talk after then candidate Donald Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the U.S. 

But as he shares with host Frank Stasio, despite being warned there would be backlash, he was not prepared for the extent of vitriol he and his wife experienced. Khan is the Gold Star Father of U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan who earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star after he was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq.

Khan’s new book is “An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice” (Penguin Random House/ 2017). Khan speaks at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. That event is sponsored by Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh and moderated by Stasio. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
