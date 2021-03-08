Gold Star family

-
Patti Elliott remembers her youngest son Lucas was always “kind of an adrenaline junky.”He started shooting with a high-powered rifle competition team at…
WBTV reporter Nick Ochsner doesn't hesitate to confront a subject who he feels is ducking his questions. He has a reputation for being quick to file a…
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Duskin served with the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg. During seven deployments over the course of 15 years, he…
Lorie Southerland didn’t know the Fort Bragg Fisher House existed until the day she needed it. Her son, Spc. Michael Rodriguez, had just been killed in…
Khizr Khan stepped onstage and into the public eye at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. He says he was compelled to talk after then candidate…
