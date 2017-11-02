How Some Communities Are Trying To Prevent Military Base Closings

The U.S. Senate has backed away from a proposal to close military bases for now, but that is not stopping some communities from planning ahead for the next round of cuts.

In Goldsboro, organizations and civic leaders are teaming up with the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to improve the base’s facilities and increase engagement with the community. The partnership is a part of strategy to improve relations with the military and bolster the efficiency of the base.



Host Frank Stasio talks with Jay Price, WUNC military reporter, about communities’ proactive approach to possible military bases closures.



