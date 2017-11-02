North Carolina is home to the largest U.S. military installation in the world by population. It employs more than 50,000 military and close to 30,000 civilians and contributes tens of billions of dollars to the state’s economy.

The base also has a long and storied history. It was built in 1918 as an artillery training ground and later became home to the 82nd Airborne Division and U.S. Army Special Forces. To commemorate a century of life at Ft. Bragg, WUNC is partnering with The Fayetteville Observer and the American Homefront Project to collect first-person accounts of life on and around the base.

Host Frank Stasio talks about that storytelling project with producer Elizabeth Friend. He is then joined by two of the project participants: Tom McCollum, public affairs officer at the base, and Master Sgt. Judy Betancourt. The two will participate in a live storytelling event at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville this Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m.