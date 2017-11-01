Bringing The World Home To You

What ACA Enrollment Will Look Like Under Trump

Open enrollment for health plans under the Affordable Care Act begins today.

More than a half million North Carolinians are currently enrolled, and 90 percent of them qualify for at least one of the subsidies offered to those living at or above the poverty line. But in the face of confusing executive orders and an administration intent on ending Obamacare, this year’s open enrollment will look different than it has for the previous four years.

Host Frank Stasio talks to News & Observer health and wellness reporter John Murawski about where North Carolina stands when it comes to ACA enrollment and what consumers can expect from this year’s process.

