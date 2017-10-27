Bringing The World Home To You

North Carolina Military Helping Puerto Ricans Access Clean Water, Roads

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - North Carolina National Guard SSG Joe Rodriguez carries donated water and MRE's for Nani Soto in a distribution center in a sports arena in the Southern town of Ponce, the 2nd largest city in Puerto Rico, on October 20, 2017.
Angel Valentin
/
For WUNC

It has been more than five weeks since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. Close to three-quarters of residents on the island are still without power. Many also still do not have access to food or safe drinking water. 

Washed out roads are making the process of bringing these supplies to residents even more challenging. Nearly 200 members of North Carolina's Army National Guard are working to reopen hundreds of roads and to restore access to some of the most isolated communities. Soldiers from Fort Bragg have set up water purification systems for residents and marines from Camp Lejeune are also helping with the relief effort.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price who is on the ground in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJay PricePuerto RicoHurricane MariaNational Army GuardNational GuardNorth CarolinaFort BraggCamp Lejeune
