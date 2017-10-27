North Carolina Military Helping Puerto Ricans Access Clean Water, Roads

It has been more than five weeks since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. Close to three-quarters of residents on the island are still without power. Many also still do not have access to food or safe drinking water.

Washed out roads are making the process of bringing these supplies to residents even more challenging. Nearly 200 members of North Carolina's Army National Guard are working to reopen hundreds of roads and to restore access to some of the most isolated communities. Soldiers from Fort Bragg have set up water purification systems for residents and marines from Camp Lejeune are also helping with the relief effort.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price who is on the ground in San Juan, Puerto Rico.