-
North Carolina is among more than a dozen states that have called up the National Guard to help at vaccination sites, and Joe Biden may mobilize Guard…
-
As overwhelmed health departments call for help, National Guard members have been deployed to help run COVID19 testing sites and assist nursing homes.
-
Captain Lindsey Jefferies was the first of her six siblings to graduate from college. As a child, her family struggled financially and was constantly on…
-
Captain Lindsey Jefferies was the first of her six siblings to graduate from college. As a child, her family struggled financially and was constantly on…
-
As protests surged in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer, governors and mayors in more than 20…
-
As protests surged in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer, governors and mayors in more than 20…
-
While uniformed Guard members patrolling the streets creates an unsettling visual, some experts say the National Guard is less likely than police to escalate a situation to violence during a protest thanks to centralized rules of force and standards of accountability.
-
Some members of the National Guard are facing consequences because they refused orders to deploy to major cities during this month's protests.
-
In some states, recruit ers are reporting an uptick in the number of people who are expressing interest in joining the Guard.
-
For James Roy Gorham, growing up in the small farming community of Falkland, NC was full of tough lessons, and he learned many of them from his…