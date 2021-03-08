-
Duke Energy is a finalist for a partnership with the Puerto Rican government to modernize the territory's energy grid. But lawmakers in Puerto Rico can't…
-
One year ago, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico. The Category 4 storm had winds up to 150 mph and decimated the unincorporated territory.…
-
-
A month and a half after hurricane Maria, the VA Caribbean Healthcare system is delivering care in unconventional ways. And it's helping veterans whose...
-
It has been more than five weeks since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. Close to three-quarters of residents on the island are still without power. Many…
-
-
A North Carolina-based engineering battalion is making slow progress repairing roads that were blocked or damaged in Hurricane Maria. But months of work…
-
More than a week after Hurricane Maria, the Air Force continues daily medical evacuation flights from St. Croix. Patients are heading to South Carolina,...
-
Military C-130 and C-17 aircraft have been outfitted with medical equipment, as the Air Force flies patients to hospitals in the mainland U.S.
-
Updated 10:15 a.m., Sept. 28North Carolina's Outer Banks are reopening to tourists after Hurricane Maria brushed past the barrier islands and caused some…