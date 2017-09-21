Turn Up The Charm: North Carolina Aims To Woo Amazon

Amazon’s recent announcement to establish a new headquarters in North America has ignited a frenzy of proposals from various cities.

Tucson, Arizona mailed a 21-foot cactus to Amazon as a way to ensure their city stood out as a contender. And in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper issued a statement with the bold assertion that the state is the “best place for Amazon’s second headquarters.”

As Charlotte and Raleigh ready their bids for the October 19 deadline, host Frank Stasio and WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn discuss the state’s chances of being Amazon’s next big hub. DeBruyn also shares his recent reporting on hospitals working to prevent patient readmission.