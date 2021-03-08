-
Amazon officials have been saying the rate of serious injuries in their warehouses has been improving with hefty spending on safety measures. However, data from more than 150 Amazon fulfillment centers, including those in North Carolina and South Carolina, indicate that's not the case.
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., says Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple operate like monopolies and need to be broken up or regulated.
The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are testifying before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on Wednesday about the market power of…
Are protesters surveilling the police or vice versa? Law enforcement agencies use cell phone location-based data to identify and incriminate…
Amazon has confirmed a new center will bring about 1,000 full-time jobs to the Triad area.Last July, Amazon signed a lease for a site off of Old…
A North Carolina town will be the site of a new Amazon distribution center that officials say will lead to hundreds of millions in investment and the…
North Carolina will be one of the first states to start collecting sales taxes on online purchases.State tax-collectors issued a directive Tuesday…
Raleigh made the first cut to become the city Amazon chooses as its second headquarters.Amazon announced Thursday morning it whittled its decision down to…
Take it from Seattle, having Amazon’s headquarters in your city can be a blessing. For every one job Amazon created in the city, it added an estimated…