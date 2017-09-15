Investigation Finds Questionable Care at North Carolina Adult Care Homes

Carolina is home to more than 1000 adult care homes – spaces designed to provide shelter and assistance to those living with disabilities and mental health issues. But an in-depth investigation by Carolina Public Press reveals a broken system where oversight for the care homes is inconsistent and shuffled back and forth between state and county agencies.

CPP also uncovered that penalties for inadequate adult care homes are imposed at differing rates across counties. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Frank Taylor, managing editor of Carolina Public Press, along with Corye Dunn, director of public policy for Disability Rights North Carolina, about how residents and their families are affected by inconsistent care at adult care homes in North Carolina.



