Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Investigation Finds Questionable Care at North Carolina Adult Care Homes

carhouse.png
Colby Rabon
/
Carolina Public Press
A New Outlook of Taylorsville is an adult care home in rural Alexander County. Residents started a fire there in December 2014. The facility remains open, with zero stars, according to state regulators.

Carolina is home to more than 1000 adult care homes – spaces designed to provide shelter and assistance to those living with disabilities and mental health issues. But an in-depth investigation by Carolina Public Press reveals a broken system where oversight for the care homes is inconsistent and shuffled back and forth between state and county agencies.

CPP also uncovered that penalties for inadequate adult care homes are imposed at differing rates across counties. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Frank Taylor, managing editor of Carolina Public Press, along with Corye Dunn, director of public policy for Disability Rights North Carolina, about how residents and their families are affected by inconsistent care at adult care homes in North Carolina.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFrank TaylorCorye Dunnadult care homesDisabilitiesMental HealthCarolina Public PressCPPDisability RIghts North Carolina
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio